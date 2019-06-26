Council to shame defaulters

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council has said it will name and shame individuals and companies who have not been paying rates.

The city, which is experiencing low revenue inflows is failing to offer reliable service delivery due to financial constraints.

In an interview, HCC corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said the move is aimed at bringing accountability to those owing the local authority.

“The idea is to make everybody accountable so that those people who owe us large amounts can also pay. There are also people who complain everyday over service delivery issues, but they are not contributing anything to council.

“So by naming and shaming them, we hope they also come on board and help the city to grow,” he said.