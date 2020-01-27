Council rapped over storm-water drains

Heather Charema in Chegutu

Chegutu Municipality has come under fire from residents for failing to clear storm-water drains in time to avert flash floods, which are adversely affecting the town.

Residents in most high-density suburbs are waking up to flooded houses, with some being trapped indoors.

The failure to clear drainage systems comes at a time the local authority is also struggling to upgrade the sewer reticulation system, resulting in raw effluent flowing onto the streets and exposing residents to diseases.

Combined Chegutu Residents and Ratepayers Association president Mr Moffat Tembo yesterday said council had failed residents.

“Our council has failed us in so many ways, but this time it is worse because of its failure to clear storm-water drains. We have sewage flowing into houses in most suburbs such as Kaguvi, Pfupajena, Forit and some parts of ZMDC,” said Mr Tembo.

“Chegutu remains a cholera hotspot and we are now living in fear of disease outbreaks. The residents wanted council to solve the drainage issues before the rains started, but that could not be achieved.

“The poor drainage system is causing flooding on the town’s streets and houses while damaging properties.”

Some residents said the failure by council to routinely collect garbage caused the blockage of storm-water drains.

Mrs Roselyn Takawira, a resident, said: “The council is sleeping on the job. The same litter is flowing straight into those storm-water drains. They are not clearing the drainage system on time and now they are panicking.”

Chegutu Mayor Councillor Henry Muchatibaya said council was working on the storm water drains but urged people to use bins and designated dumpsites to minimise storm drain blockages.

“We have deployed teams of casual workers to attend to the blocked drains starting from the Chicken Inn drain along the Bulawayo highway going to other areas and suburbs,” he said.