Council launches inventory audit on road servitudes, wetlands

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

HARARE City Council has launched an inventory audit on road servitudes and wetlands in line with the Call to Action that was launched by President Mnangagwa in 2023.

Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the blueprint seeks to ensure that all local authorities deliver services that are in sync with the aspirations of an upper middle-income economy.

“Among the areas of concern identified in the Call to Action, one that has particularly captured our attention is Number 7 which talks about leasing and selling of land by local authorities in servitudes and wetlands,’” he said.

Engineer Chisango said leasing land on road servitudes has contributed significantly to congestion levels in Metropolitan Provinces.

“To address the concerns by his Excellency, the Government has mandated local authorities to include specific clauses pertaining to road servitudes in lease agreements. These clauses are that no permanent structure must be erected, there shall be no option to sell or give title to a lease holder and the Government can or may take back the land as and when required.

“The primary goal is to address the Government’s concerns regarding the leasing of land on road servitudes and wetlands. Transparency and accountability should guide every step of the process.”

Engineer Chisango said Council has established a dedicated thematic group consisting of individuals with expertise in land management and administration to address the issues.

“During the process, the City’s comprehensive audit will involve building a database of leases on wetlands and road servitudes, identifying the activities being carried out on the land, assessing the nature of structures built on the land and identifying any activities that fall outside the lease agreements,” he said.