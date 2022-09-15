Council delays Warren Hills Golf Course upgrade

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

The upgrading and redesigning of Warren Hills Golf Course into a world class facility in line with global trends is stalling as the council is delaying to approve change of land use.

During a full council meeting this Wednesday, councillors referred back for an unprecedented sixth time to committee a recommendation of change of land use from the Environmental Management and Business committee minutes of a joint meeting on August 23, 2022.

The committee had recommended change of reservation of portions of stands 8112, 8113, 8118 Warren Park Township and 812 Mabelreign Township from open space and recreation (Golf Course) to mixed use development (residential, commercial and community facilities).

“That the application for Change of Reservation of Stands 8112, 8113, 8118 Warren Park Township and 812 Mabelreign Township from Public Open Space to a Mixed Use be deferred Development (Residential, Commercial and Community Facilities) use pending negotiations with the partner and resolution of the dispute over proof of payment of partner’s contribution to the Joint Venture. That Council comes up with the Terms of Reference for City of Harare Board Members,” reads the minutes.

Asked to comment on the issue, West Properties chief financial officer Simba Kadye referred the press to a forensic audit on Sunshine Development Private Limited that was conducted by Grant Thornton in September 2020.

“The forensic audit report in our possession confirms that Augur Investments indeed contributed 70 percent to the joint venture, with the remaining 30 percent coming from the City of Harare.

“Warren Hills Golf Club is set to be upgraded into a world-class golf facility following the partnership entered between the City of Harare and West Properties.”

A state-of-the-art tourism and hospitality resort is being constructed at the Golf Course including middle-income houses and a hotel.

“The resort will provide world class services that Zimbabwe has never experienced.”

Also attached to the imposing golf course will be a clubhouse, high-class houses and holiday homes.

World-acclaimed designer and former golfer, Peter Matkovich, has since been roped in to develop the multi-million-dollar infrastructure.

Also, experts from France, Spain, Dubai and South Africa that contributed to planning of the designs of the new project have since visited the city and completed mapping.

West Properties chief executive officer, Kenneth Sharpe recently said the plan was not to replace the golf course, but to upgrade it.

“Currently the golf course is rundown compared to what it was 20 years ago. So it needs significant attention,” he said.

The proposed upgrade of Warren Hills golf course is set to increase the market value of the estate and its surrounding locations due to its world class status.