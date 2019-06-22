Council adopts new lease management system

The Herald

Charmaine Brown Herald Reporter
Harare City Council has advised its tenants that it will be migrating to a new lease management system to protect its interests and ensure that it gets value from the properties.

The move is also in line with council’s pursuit for world-class city status by 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said; “City of Harare urges all its valued tenants currently occupying council-owned premises and land within its boundaries that the City is migrating to a new lease management system in line with the ease of doing business mantra.

“Clients are requested to bring their current lease agreement as well as lease addendums where appropriate to facilitate the registration process into the new system. This is done to protect the interests of council and to ensure that it gets value from its properties as we strive to achieve a world class city status by 2025.”

Eng Chisango said expired leases will be terminated without further notice.

“Those with expired leases as well as those whose accounts are in arrears or have not been regularised will have their leases terminated without further notice. We urge all residents to visit the council and have all their accounts in arrears settled,” he said.

Those that do not comply shall be deemed uninterested, and eviction from such land or premises will follow.

Resultant costs of eviction and recovery of rental arrears will be borne by defaulters.

Accounts in arrears must be settled by July 15.

