Cotton pre-planting producer price set

Agricultures Reporter

Government has set a cotton pre-planting producer price for the 2021/22 agricultural season for the crop produced under the Pfumvudza Intwasa programme and that contracted by private players.

In a notice, the Agricultural Marketing Authority said the pre-planting producer price for cotton produced under Pfumvudza/ Intwasa Scheme was pegged at $63.23 per kilogramme while the crop financed under non-Government funded arrangements was $111, 17 per kilogramme.

The Pfumvudza /Intwasa programme is being funded under the Presidential Inputs Scheme. Under the facility, farmers are given seed, fertilisers and chemicals for free. In some areas, farmers are also assisted with tillage services.

“In relation to contractors who have availed inputs for cotton production, support given can be deducted to come up with the relevant producer price.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these prices do not apply to deliveries for the 2020/21 season, which will continue to be paid at the prevailing selling prices for the 2020/21 season,”

Last season farmers were paid in three tranches. Grade A was $85 per kilogramme and Grade D $56 per kg.

Government recently announced pre-planting producer prices for maize at $58,553.25per tonne, traditional grains $70,263.90 per tonne, soyabeans $125,530.17 per tonne and sunflower $150,636.20 per tonne.

AMA said it will advise on the opening of the marketing season for the 2021-22 agricultural season after approval by the Government.