Cottco executives get bail

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Two Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) executives, accused of using their trucks to distribute cotton inputs without disclosing their business interest to their employer were today granted $100 000 bail each.

 

Pious Manamike and Maxmore Njanji were also ordered to surrender title deeds to their properties in Malborough and Borrowdale in Harare respectively as part of their bail conditions.

 

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje also ordered the pair to report to police once every week as part of their bail conditions.

Manamike and Njanji are charged with concealing transactions from a principal and money laundering.

 

They were asked to return to court on August 15.

