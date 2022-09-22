Cottco boss wants passport back

Nyore Madzianike

ONE of the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses, Maxmore Njanji, yesterday complained in court that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission blocked the temporary release of his passport by the Clerk of Court despite the court having ordered its release.

Njanji, through his lawyer Mrs Josephine Chimombe, successfully applied for the temporary release of his passport saying he wanted to travel to South Africa to seek medical treatment.

His passport is held by the Clerk of Court as part of bail conditions in a matter he is jointly charged with Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and three suspended Cottco bosses; Pious Manamike, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha.

The five are charged with misappropriating US$5 834 000 meant for importing bale ties and instead imported trucks. They are also jointly charged with Wadyajena’s company Mayor Logistics and Danha’s Pierpont Moncroix (Pvt) Limited.

Mrs Chimombe yesterday told the court that ZACC, through a law firm, wrote a letter to the Clerk of Court to block the release of the passport. She said ZACC’s conduct was in contempt of court. Mrs Chimombe then applied that the Clerk of Clerk be ordered to release the passport. Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa then again ordered that the passport be released as in the initial court order.

Last week Wadyajena and his company filed an application challenging their placement on remand saying they was no evidence linking them to the offence. Wadyajena and Mayor Logistics, through lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, argued that the State failed to outline the role they played in committing the alleged offences.

Wadyajena’s legal team argues that the State is saying the fraud took place within Cottco and was perpetrated by those working in Cottco so they argue there is no link to Wadyajena and his company.

Danha and her company, who are represented by lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo, also filed their application for refusal of further remand arguing that the State failed to establish a link between them and Cottco, Mayor Logistics and Giant Equipment LLC, USA, the supplier of the trucks paid for by Cottco and now in possession of Mayor Logistics. They said it was unclear how Danha had direct control of Pierpoint Moncroix.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the applications on October 5.