Cost of celebrating Christmas up

Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year for many families, however, it comes with a potential strain on finances. With a rise in the price of everything compared to last year, it looks like one might have to part with more this year when shopping for gifts, food and Christmas decorations.

According to World Remit’s Cost of Christmas Study report for 2023, up to 84 percent of family’s monthly income is expected to be spent on Christmas this year, and families around the world are expected to spend up to 24 percent more on Christmas this year.

The study compares the average cost of food, gifts, and decor to the average household incomes across 24 countries, to determine the festive season’s financial impact on families around the world.

In Africa, the research revealed that households in Cameroon will pay the highest amount compared to their average monthly income (83,67 percent). This year, the cost of Christmas in Nigeria is expected to be 23,71 percent higher than last year, while in the Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe, the increases are anticipated to be 22,25 percent and 19,38 percent, respectively.

This is unsurprising, as many African countries have been battling gravity-defying inflation, particularly impacting the prices of essential commodities like food. In a separate report, Pricepally revealed how this surge has affected the prices of stew ingredients, showing an increase from 2022 to 2023.

The Christmas items were selected based on desk research of typical Christmas meals, gifts, traditions, travel and decorations. The average price of each item for an average family on an average income was then researched.

In late September 2023, online research was conducted on prices. The gathered information, which included breakdowns of what is appropriate for Christmas celebrations. — Business Insider Africa.