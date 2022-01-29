Corruption: ZACC calls Parliament to action

Crime Reporter

Parliament must use its powers to sanction those who do not use public funds properly and cannot account correctly for the funds, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) stressed, noting that reports from the Auditor-General had over the years revealed corruption in the public sector.

Speaking at the inaugural seminar on accounting and financial reporting for independent commissions’ finance directors and managers, ZACC deputy chairperson Commissioner Kuziva Murapa said the AG’s audits ensure Parliament’s ultimate authority, supervision and control over all aspects of public finance.

The seminar was being held under the theme of implementation of the AG’s recommendations through compliance to international financial reporting standards and accounting principles.

“We are all alive to the reports by the Auditor-General, which she has been producing annually for years. The Auditor-General’s audits give independent assurance to Parliament and the public about how public entities are performing.

“Auditing and reporting on the results of those audits is an important way of holding public entities to account for their use of public resources and powers. The Auditor-General checks the spending of our public funds and resources by looking at whether these were used for the intended purposes with regard to economy, efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mr Murapa.

With annual audits, the AG assists Parliament to hold to account and call to account, all persons entrusted with management of public funds and resources.

“ZACC would like to call on Parliament to unreservedly stamp its authority and use its powers to sanction those found not upholding the principles related to use of and accounting for public funds. The AG’s reports over the years have reflected the position of corruption in the public sector.

“Year after year, it shows poor or lack of controls in public institutions, creating a ready opportunity for public officials to engage in acts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and other offences.

“These controls are clearly elucidated in the Acts of Parliament and several Treasury instructions send out from time to time.

“Despite all this, it is disturbing that the AG reports which list the misdemeanour’s have not received the serious attention they deserve from the institutions audited.

“Internal audit reports ZACC requested from some public institutions on implementation of the Auditor General’s recommendations, revealed gross non- compliance with implementation of the Auditor General’s recommendations, he said.

Mr Kurapa said the non-implementation of the AG’s recommendations had seen millions of dollars of undelivered goods that had been identified in the Auditor General’s audits not being followed up and recovered. This resulted in a huge loss to the public entity and the tax payers who fund these entities.

“Auditor General’s reports are replete with cases of flagrant abuse of public funds under the pretext of donations where public entities made numerous payments towards activities that were totally out of sync with the institutions’ line of operations. As ZACC, we have received cases of such shameless abuse of public funds some of which are before the courts.

“Little or no action had been taken by the concerned institutions to pre-empt repetition of such activities in line with the Auditor General’s recommendations.

“In order to prevent the abuse of public resources, the Constitution of Zimbabwe has several provisions that spell out prudent administration and management of public funds.”

The Constitution outlines comprehensive principles on public financial management which guide all aspects of public finance in Zimbabwe which finance directors and managers of public entities are also obliged to adhere to. There must be transparency and accountability in financial matters. Public funds must be expended transparently, prudently, economically and effectively,” Mr Murapa said.

The Constitution also prescribes on safeguarding of public funds and property.

He quoted Section 308 (2): “It is the duty of every person who is responsible for the expenditure of public funds to safeguard the funds and ensure that they are spent only on legally authorised purposes and in legally authorised amounts.”

ZACC acknowledged the crucial role played by financial directors and managers of public entities in preventing corruption particularly when they are steadfast in ensuring public finances are accounted for and administered in terms of the Constitution and all laws governing public finance management in the country.

Comm Murapa said the role of public finance directors and managers in providing public accounting pillars for defence against abuse of State funds and ensuring sound corporate governance cannot be over emphasised.

“ZACC’s efforts to proactively deal with corruption will see the organisation escalating the establishment of integrity committees and continuing with the roll out of signing of integrity pledges in other provinces during the course of this year,” he said.

Integrity committees are set up in institutions to spearhead the prevention of corruption and promotion of integrity within the institutions’ spheres of control.

They are commitments to act honestly and openly in all aspects in order to promote transparency, accountability, abiding by law and ethical principles among others.

ZACC is mandated by the Constitution to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and improper conduct in the public and private sectors.