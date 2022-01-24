Corrupt prosecutors denied bail

24 Jan, 2022 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Corrupt prosecutors denied bail

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
TWO Karoi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers are languishing in remand after they were nabbed for accepting bribe money meant to influence a lenient sentence.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tamari Chibindi last week charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for bail hearing and ruling.

They were remanded in custody to February 2.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba are accused of soliciting a bribe in the sum of US$100 from Difference Kondo, a relative of stock theft accused Author Chikwerengwe.

Mr Review Nikisi prosecuted.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting