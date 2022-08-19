Correctional Queens, Black Mambas Queens clash

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE service teams in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League will battle for supremacy when police side Black Mambas Queens clash with prisons’ side Correctional Queens at Mkushi Sports Club in Harare on Saturday morning.

The league enters match day 18 with a full round of matches. Borrow Jets are on bye this weekend.

The game of the week is between fourth-placed Correctional Queens who are away to Black Mambas Queens in a local derby.

Although Correctional Queens are no longer in contention for the league title, their coach Choice Dambuza is fighting for a top-four finish.

The Prisons and Correctional side are 12 points behind pacesetters Herentals Queens.

The log leaders Herentals also have a tricky tie against rivals Yadah at Motor Action Sports Club. The Students are still unbeaten after 17 games.

They are involved in a three-horse race with second-placed Black Rhinos Queens and third-placed Chapungu.

The army side is back in action this weekend with a trip to Gweru for a date against bottom-placed Chipembere Queens.

Chapungu have a Monday afternoon fixture against Faith Drive Academy at Manyame Air Base Sports Club.

Fixtures

Saturday: Scorpion Queens v Harare City Queens (Pfupajena, 11am). Herentals Queens v Yadah Queens (Motor Action Sports Club, 10am), Black Mambas Queens v Correctional Queens (Mkushi Sports club, 11am), Chipembere Queens v Black Rhinos Queens (Mkoba stadium,11am), Mutare City Rovers Queens v MSU Queens (Chisamba ground, 11am.

Monday: Chapungu Queens v Faith Drive Academy (Manyame Air Base sports club, 2pm)