Correct education effective in managing diabetes 

Phillipa Mukome-Chinhoi

The media should package health issues in ways that help the affected to understand and better manage their conditions.

This includes using all media platforms such as radio, newspapers and social media and communicating in vernacular languages.

Merck Foundation president Dr Rasha Kelej said this during an online media training programme organised by Merck Foundation Health in partnership with The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, More Than a Mother Campaign and the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF) on Thursday.

Dr Rasha Kelej said the training was designed to help journalists understand health issues in African communities.

The training was also meant to learn the best media practices in covering health issues and raise awareness by following international standards of reporting and media ethics.

She applauded journalists for attending the training in large numbers.

“I am motivated and excited that you managed to attend this training which is going to highlight the important roles that journalists play to influence African communities to create a cultural shift, break the silence, and be the voice of the voiceless. The training also raises awareness on sensitive social and health issues, infertility stigma, supporting girl education, women empowerment, ending child marriage, ending female genital mutilations, stopping gender based violence and diabetes early detection and prevention through media stories, articles, blogs, reports and TV news,” she said.

In an interview Morgenster Hospital volunteer diabetologist Dr Gerald Katsamba said the media should tailor make their articles to suit the needs of diabetic patients and ensure messages are sensitive to the context, recommending the ideal nutrition and giving examples of food stuffs readily available in these areas.

“There is need to package the information and education materials in local languages to increase the scope of understanding. All available platforms for information dissemination should be used.

“The education of community gate keepers is another role that journalists can take up through information dissemination as this will enable leaders to help in mobilisation for screening and early detection during gatherings,” he said.

Diabetes is a problem which requires self-control to manage. It is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.

Blood glucose is your main source of energy and comes from the food that is eaten. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy, “he said.

Dr Katsamba also warned patience about the use of herbs a practice which has become a phenomenon in Zimbabwe.

Some people now prefer herbs than prescribed tablets but there are risks that are involved.

Most of the prescribed medicines that are being used were assessed for side effects both in the short term and in the long run,” he said.

“Some of the herbs have toxic side effects and can affect target organs like kidneys and the heart and if you look at the complications of diabetes, they affect the same organs which means the risk of kidney and heart failure can be accelerated.

Some herbs are still under investigations even in Zimbabwe so before they have a published safety profile it remains a danger for one to buy them in the street and use, Dr Katsamba.

He said the financial burden of treating non-communicable diseases was staggering at individual, family, community and national levels and urged people to seek early treatment.

Dr Katsamba said Government could save lives through awareness programmes and screening,” he said.

Zimbabwe Editors Forum director, Njabulo Ncube who was also one of the speakers said the role of the media was reaching out to communities at grassroots levels raising awareness on health and social issues like infertility stigma, girl’s education, child marriages and gender based violence. “The media should create community sympathy by writing inspiring stories that create awareness therefore influencing people to seek treatment before their situations get worse, “said Ncube.

Retired nurse Mrs Clara Dzeka said a lot could be done to sensitise the population to the grave dangers of non-communicable conditions including diabetes mellitus.

“Many people live treacherously being ignorant of the small but effective nuggets of advice such as weight loss in preventing type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“Even though there is no diabetes cure the disease can be treated and controlled, and some people may go into remission. To manage diabetes effectively, one needs to manage their blood sugar levels,” she said.

Having diabetes to manage on top of life’s normal ups and downs can itself be a cause of stress.

It is not always easy to live with and this can also feel harder when many people do not understand it.

Stress does not cause diabetes but it can affect blood sugar levels and how you look after your condition.

Merck Foundation is at the forefront in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social and economic challenges in developing countries and underserved communities.