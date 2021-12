Coronavirus – Zambia: Covid-19 Update (06 December 2021)

15 new cases out of 2,014 tests (0.7% positivity); 15 recoveries; and 1 new death (MTSRIP)

Vaccinated Dose 1: 1,656

Fully Vaccinated: 6,643

Covid-19 Deaths: 1

Covid-19 Associated Deaths: 0

Active Cases:

Currently Hospitalised: 9

Community Management: 169

Total Active: 178

Cumulative:

Confirmed Cases: 210,327

Tests: 2,747,340

Recoveries: 206,481 (98% Recovered)

Vaccinated Dose 1: 405,854

Fully Vaccinated: 747,604

Covid-19 Deaths: 2,744

Covid-19 Associated Deaths: 924

Total Deaths: 3,668

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).