Coronavirus Watch

Basic protective measures against coronavirus

Below are some basic protective measures one can take to reduce chances of getting the disease.

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain a virus.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up-to-date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility.

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider

Stay informed on the latest developments. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. — WHO.