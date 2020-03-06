Coronavirus now a huge issue

Bee Talk With Beatrice Tonhodzayi

Coronavirus has now spread across 75 countries. Deaths have now exceeded 3000. Some of the countries where cases have been confirmed include Iran, Italy, South Korea and the United States.

Cases have been reported in Nigeria; France, Japan and Britain too. South Korea had 5.000 cases by Tuesday. The United Kingdom was talking of more than 50 and panic was sky high. Truly this is becoming alarming. It is becoming too real.

As I followed global news channels this week; it was evident that the world’s attention is now trained on corona virus. Bulletin upon bulletin showed that this is now the story of the moment. It is real.

As cases continue to spread across the world; more and more countries are putting in place serious measures to ensure that they are prepared to contain Coronavirus also known as Covid 19. I wonder though if anyone can ever be adequately prepared.

It is also now emerging that some Covid 19 cases that were earlier dismissed in some countries later turned out to be positive.

The worrying thing about this virus is that it seems possible for people to spread it before they start showing symptoms- or even if they never do. Scientists at the Guangdong Centre for Disease Control found one Covid-19 patient who showed no symptoms but had as much virus in his nose as people who had symptoms.

In Germany a woman with very mild symptoms- not enough to make her or anyone else suspicious- passed the virus to two people who shared a meeting room with her. They went on to pass it to two more people before they got the symptoms.

When I came across that piece of information; I became very afraid. For in Zimbabwe there is a case of the woman who was put in isolation twice now who has been cleared. For her to be taken into isolation for the second time; it is because her health has been failing.

What if she is showing no symptoms only to later fall ill? What if she is spreading the virus to those she has been in contact with?

A second case was also isolated and tests conducted and we have now been told that they came out negative.

This was a man who had recently come into the country aboard a flight that obviously had many other people on board. I am afraid. What if he has it? What if he exposed others on same flight who are already with their families in the community?

Let me make this clear. I totally agree with calls by the Minister of Health and Child Care for restraint in the comments that people make so as not to cause panic.

It is quite irresponsible to spread fake news especially of this nature that can put people in a panic. Even South Africa issued a position that only the Minister of Health would announce if coronavirus hits the country and not social media or any other person.

It is important that we always communicate responsibly and accurately when it comes to health matters. The manner in which this Coronavirus is spreading calls for calm and prudence. So fake news will not help matters.

It causes unnecessary panic. So there is need to be skeptical of what we pick on social media groups. However this virus is serious. It calls for preparedness. And it calls for us to read widely and understand what to look out for and how to prevent it; if possible.

Let me also say I am really worried about the state of preparedness in our country should this Covid 19 hit us- which seems quite likely; if you look at how its spreading. It may be just a matter of time. However my prayer is that we are spared.

I watched a clip where the Ugandan Minister of Health was urging Ugandans to stop travelling to China at the onset of this virus as she felt that Uganda’s health system would not be able to cope with an outbreak.

She also called on people in China to stop travelling to Uganda as a stop -gap measure. Her argument was that Uganda could not cope. She was being real.

I have seen other countries come up with all sorts of measures as well to keep all manner of risk away. In China itself we have watched plenty of clips showing scenes of patrols as officials try to stop movement by people from one place to the other which may further spread the virus.; which has caused too many deaths already.

People are not permitted to just move around willy nilly especially those in the epi-centre of the outbreak.

Unnecessary travel is being discouraged while people are being given all sorts of tips about how to stay safe.

I read chronicles by some students from South Africa who were pleading with their government to be repatriated as it has become increasingly difficult to remain cooped up. Yes people are cooped up. They are isolated so as to protect everyone else. However; that is not my point today.

My point today is that as a country it is high time we really step up our level of preparedness. I was happy to receive as SMS on my phone the other day from the Ministry of Health and Child Care with tips on how to prevent Coronavirus.

The message basically advises people to cover their mouths and nose when coughing or sneezing preferably with a tissue, which must be disposed the right way while hands should be washed thoroughly.

People need education. And the campaigns need to start in earnest now. We cannot be sitting ducks with this virus. The fatalities are real.

The spread is vicious. It may just be a matter of time. With our health practitioners themselves not well equipped with protective wear and our health facilities not well equipped; would they survive? Would they be able to cope? Images of people in China and other countries who are running around to contain the corona virus confirmed show that some health workers have had to go into self isolation in some instances. For they also need to protect their colleagues and families.

Masks, gloves and all forms of protective wear seem to be the modus operandi while spraying kits are being used to disinfect buses, public spaces and equipment.

I have picked reports of health ministers who are in isolation as we read this because of coronavirus. Yes there is a country whose health minister is a victim of corona virus. It is no joke. So how well prepared are we?

How well informed are we? What is the exact strategy? I have read about Wilkins Hospital being set aside to deal with the virus. But what about our border controls? I heard the Minister of Health urge people to stop travelling between Harare and China. Is this being adhered to? Or are people actually still travelling between the two countries? When they travel; what measures are in place to screen? Are they effective?

Many airlines have suspended travel into China while some internal exhibitions and events have been cancelled in Europe as governments step up their measures to prevent the spread of this virus. Do schools have plans in place? What are these plans? Do workplaces have strategies in the event of spread into Zimbabwe?

We need a signal and we need a strong one.

I pray this keeps away from Zimbabwe. We may not be able to cope.