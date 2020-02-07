CORONAVIRUS: Gvt to tighten border security

A visitor from South Africa is screened for Coronavirus at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo

Nesia Mhaka in Bulawayo

Government is tightening security along the country’s borders and at ports of entry to prevent illegal crossing by people who may spread the deadly Coronavirus.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said this today after touring the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport’s surveillance section to assess the screening of people coming into Zimbabwe.

According to statistics released yesterday, the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has claimed 600 lives while 28 000 people have been infected with 1 200 of them being treated and discharged in China and other affected countries.

He also toured state medical institutions, Wilkins Infectious Diseases hospital, Thornigrove Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bulawayo and Plumtree border port to assess the state of preparedness for Coronavirus.

Surveillance systems in Zimbabwe have also been activated with special focus on the main ports of entry and exit; Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Victoria Falls and Beitbridge ground ports.

Dr Moyo said the public was supposed to remain watchful and observe open gaps which could trigger the blow-out of the infection.

“We will seriously monitor the movements of illegal border crossers as they may cause the spread of the Coronavirus in our country since they skip important screening processes.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to assess our system in order to plug any gaps. Here in Bulawayo, we will assess the isolation and case management facility at Thornigrove Infectious Diseases Hospital. We will also assess and improve the health space at all our 26 ports of exit and entry into the country,” he said.