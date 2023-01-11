Copper cables thieves caged for 10 years

11 Jan, 2023 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Copper cables thieves caged for 10 years

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

Two men were today sentenced to a mandatory 10 years in jail after they admitted to stealing 25 metres of core Zesa copper cables at Wagon Wheel Farm, Mt Hampden in Harare.

Richard Dzinzi (35) and Reward Sibanda (53) were jailed after they admitted to stealing the copper cables when they appeared before magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Amos Dzinzi (16) and Tafadzwa Renias Phiri (27), who were jointly charged with Dzinzi and Sibanda denied the charges.

The duo was remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Dzinzi and Phiri stole the Zesa copper cables on January 6.

Mr Zvikomborero Mupasa appeared for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting