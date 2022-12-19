Cop arrested for stealing car battery

Crime Reporter

A 32-year-old police constable has been arrested in Dzivarasekwa after he was found removing a car battery from a Toyota Hiace which was among 26 vehicles that had been impounded following an operation.

The suspect, Cst Anyway Siunya was found by Sergeant Tapiwa Gabriel Makobva while in the process of removing the car battery.

Siunya is a member of the police service stationed at Dzivarasekwa who operate during the day shift.

Allegations are that on December 12, 2022, at around 7pm, Sgt Makobva commenced duty and signed for station property which includes a total of 26 impounded vehicles impounded following an operation.

The following day, Sgt Makobva is reported to have spotted a suspicious movement where the vehicles were parked and he then went to investigate the movement in the company of another junior officer.

They then saw Siunya inside a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus registration number AEU 5882.

He was in the process of removing the battery and had already removed the terminals.

Siunya was caught by Sgt Makobva who asked him why he was removing the omnibus battery.

In his response, Siunya told him that he wanted to swap the batteries with the one from his car.

Siunya was arrested and taken to the charge office where a report was made and he was detained pending criminal investigations and disciplinary action.