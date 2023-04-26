Cookout preps gather pace

Last year's winner Ms Sharon Chingwaro of Chegutu who won 1st prize at the National Cookout Competition in Victoria Falls being congratulated by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West province has stepped up preparations for the national Traditional Meal Cookout Competition to be held in Chinhoyi.

The competition will see winners from the country’s 10 provinces converging in the Mashonaland West provincial capital Chinhoyi for the national competitions.

Plans are already underway to make it a regional competition attracting participants from the Sadc region.

The national competitions will be held on May 16, preceded by hosts, Mashonaland West provincial competitions in the same town a week earlier.

At least 21 traditionally-oriented competitors from the province’s seven districts are expected to compete for the ticket to represent the province.

Mashonaland West province were chosen as hosts after representative Ms Sharon Chingwaro emerged the overall winner at the second edition of the competition in Victoria Falls last year.

Speaking after a preparatory meeting for the provincial competitions, director in Mashonaland West province administration Mr Douglas Chiwiro said preparations were at an advanced stage.

“’We are preparing for the provincial event which will give us representatives for the province in the national cookout competition which we are hosting as well,” said Mr Chiwiro.

“We were chosen to host the national competition after our representative, Ms Chingwaro won in Victoria Falls. Everything is on course for the event,” he said.

Ms Chingwaro excited the judges with her smellyberry fingerleaf fruit tsubvu) jelly and lollipop, masawu jelly and chocolate tart.

At least six seasoned chefs have been lined up as judges for the provincial cookout competition which is going to be graced by chiefs’ wives from across the province.

This year’s competition in Mashonaland West province have attracted male competitors, unlike previous editions where only a female cast

An initiative of the First Lady, the traditional meals cookout competition, seeks to reorient people’s tastes towards traditional cuisines which have healthy nutritional benefits.

It has encouraged creativity with the traditional dishes to give them palatable modern tastes, presentation and feel.

Beyond giving a platform for showcasing cooking skills and dishes, the competition has emerged as a boon for cuisine tourism which has taken a prominent position in the nation’s tourism matrix.