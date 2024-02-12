Contractors pledge to employ locals in Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway whose scope involves the widening of the road from the usual 7-metre to 12-metre width and dualisation at some sections, is expected to employ thousands of youths from the province.

All five contractors have expressed commitment to work with locals particularly young men and women from the locality of their 67-kilometre stretches.

Speaking this morning during an engagement meeting with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo at her offices, representatives of the contractors said they were ready to employ at least 1500 unskilled labourers at the peak of rehabilitation of the 352-kilometre stretch.

Already, youths from the respective areas have started registering their interests.

Minister Chombo challenged the contractors to employ the locals in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no place or person behind.

Mr Bigboy Sibindi site agent for Bitumen World whose company will cover the 67-kilometre stretch up to the Chirundu border, said it was critical for contractors to employ local labour force as it would not only create employment but reduce cost.

Fossil’s quality surveyor, Mr Adiel Musumi said the company has put all the logistics in place to start the rehabilitation from Harare’s main post office to Mapinga.

Provincial roads engineer, Simbarashe Gomo expressed excitement with the current works on the ground.

Tensor Systems, Exodus, Masimba Contractors and Bitumen World are moving with speed to finish detours of the first five to six kilometres.