Contractors pace up Kwekwe-Mvuma road rehab

THE rehabilitation of the 100km Kwekwe-Mvuma Road is progressing well, with contractors now racing against time to meet their deadlines.

The route is the shortest between Mvuma and Kwekwe, with farmers and businesspeople commending the Government for rehabilitating the road. Motorists who do not want to pass through Gweru, on their way to Mvuma, use that road.

The rehabilitation of the important highway is being implemented by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency. Besides being the main link across the “waist” of the Midlands, it also links the Manhize steelworks with the industrial centres of the Midlands and Bulawayo.

Once rehabilitation is completed, the road would be a key enabler to resettled farmers and miners who use the route to Mvuma or Kwekwe for the trading of goods and services. Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube, said the rehabilitation of the road was part of the grand plan to upgrade infrastructure across the country in line with the National Development Strategy.

“As the Government, we are happy that we are witnessing the development of the country. This is a critical road infrastructure in our province. The road links with the Manhize Steel Plant, which is very critical in spurring national development.

“We will continue to make it a point that we increase the national development trajectory.”

Minister Ncube said the Second Republic would continue to make strides in developing various parts of the province through its inclusive development agenda.

“The Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind as that is what President Mnangagwa has been spearheading.

“We have a lot of life-changing people-centered projects in the province and this is one of them,” he added.

Kwekwe-based property developer and hotelier with business interests in and outside the country, Dr Solomon Matsa, said he was excited by the ongoing rehabilitation works.

“Expanding business is much easier if roads are in good condition hence people can do business with greater ease when there is a good road network in the country,” he said. “So, we are very grateful to the great works being carried out by the Second Republic in rehabilitating our roads.”

A farmer who uses the Mvuma-Kwekwe Road regularly, Mrs Sithembile Ncube, said the road was critical as they use it to transport produce from the GMB depot in Kwekwe where they also collect farming inputs.

“The road is very important to us and it was high time that it got this attention it is getting from the Second Republic. We have been facing several challenges with breakdowns induced by potholes. We can now travel at ease,” she said.

Mr John Muchenje whose farm is located at about 70km peg from Kwekwe, commended the Government for pushing the infrastructure development programme for the benefit of citizens.

“This road is a utility infrastructure as there is a lot of economic activity in the Midlands province and the country at large. I have a farm over there and I am happy that I can now take my produce to the market at ease,” he said.

“I am happy that the road is getting the necessary attention as it is a key infrastructure in our midst. We used to experience a lot of losses through vehicle repairs. We hope this will now be a thing of the past.”