Contractor redoes work along Harare Drive

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

A local contractor, Asphalt Products, that was last week ordered to redo part of a 1,5km stretch it recently resurfaced along Harare Drive has completed the work and is now doing pre-marking work on the road.

The contractor worked at stretches that run between the intersections of Second Street Extension and Alpes Road in Vainona.

This development comes after Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona ordered the contractor to redo the resurfacing of the road after they had done substandard work that saw the road curving in on many sections.

Government is on record saying contractors who carry out shoddy work on roads will not receive payment until the work is done properly.

Accordingly, all projects are being monitored closely to ensure quality work is delivered.

Last Tuesday, Asphalt Products managing director Engineer Francis Mangwendeza assured the Government that they would attend to the stretches of roads that were not properly done.

Government continues to make progress on road rehabilitation in and around Harare.

The Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has put infrastructure development on top of its agenda and recently embarked on massive road construction and maintenance works.