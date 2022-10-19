Contour ridges back, mechanised and mandatory

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Contours ridges are back and now mandatory after the Second Republic, through the Belarus facility, has mechanised their construction.

Three tractors and disc ploughs from the Belarus facility have been availed to Mashonaland Central for use by farmers.

Contours had become unpopular due to the laborious manual nature as farmers relied on shovels, picks and hoes.

The ridges which run across the slope of the field create a runoff into rivers or dams and boost crop yield, creating food security.

Speaking at the provincial launch of the soil and water conservation blitz at Glengrey farm in Chiweshe, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said contours are mandatory for each farmer.