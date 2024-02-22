Continued dry spell worries farmers

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The continued dry spell in most parts of the country is has affected crops such as maize and tobacco where farmers do not have irrigation, although the drought tolerant traditional grains are still coping and can recover even if further rains come.

While crops under irrigation are in good condition, while those relying purely on rains are beginning to show signs of moisture stress due to the prolonged dry spell. Farmers have been advised to mulch, a requirement under Pfumvudza, and some can carry water to the smaller Pfumvudza plots.

Most parts of the country have not received rains in the last two to three weeks, and farmers in dryer areas fear that if rains do not come this week, the bulk of their crops will not recover.

Some rainfall activity is are expected from February 29 up to March 2.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president, Mrs Depinah Nkomo, said the dry spell has negatively affected crops.

“The situation is unbearable. If we continue with this dry spell, we do not see any hope. If we get rains this week or early next week, we are then assured of a good harvest.

“Irrigation is critical for smallholder farmers and our crops would not have reached this stage of wilting,” she said.

Buhera Central’s Ward 23 Councillor Cde Decide Tarwirei said: “We hope it rains as farmers have put so much effort this season. Traditional grains are still looking attractive. We have hope in traditional grains, considering the situation we are in.”

Mr Taurai Munangu of Banket, Mashonaland West province encouraged farmers not to apply top dressing fertiliser until it rains “otherwise they will lose the crops”.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) acting director for crop production Mr Leonard Munamati said the crop in sandy to sandy loam soils was beginning to show signs of temporary wilting from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially in areas where rains have not been received for more than three weeks.

“Crops conventionally planted are showing signs of stress. Farmers are urged to do weed control when rainfall is low. Farmers should mulch because mulch helps in soil moisture conservation and suppression of weeds. We remain hopeful that we shall receive some rains soon to save the crop, which is now showing signs of stress,” he said.

Mr Munamati urged Pfumvudza farmers with plots near water sources to water their crop and continue scouting for pests and control early.

He added that traditional grains such as sorghum and millet can withstand moisture stress and when they get stressed, they are able to recover as soon as rains come.

Apart from the dry spell, some areas have been affected by the armyworm that has damaged some crops in nine districts five provinces damaging 30,5ha of maize, 69,83ha of sorghum, 1ha of rapoko as well as 555,32ha of pastures. The public has been advised to be on the lookout for the pest, with cases reported in parts of Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.