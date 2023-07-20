Consumers raise concern over retailers

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Consumers have implored the authorities to intervene and save them from unscrupulous manufacturers and traders who still use black market rates to price in local currency.

This came out during a consumer awareness programme organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) and the RBZ.

The awareness campaign was held in Kariba’s Nyamhunga and Mahombekombe high-density suburbs, with thousands of people attending.

One of the consumers queried why prices were set on the black market rate where there was the interbank rate.

“We are paying twice more than the actual price of an item if we are pay using the Zimbabwe dollar. Retailers are using the black market rate when we are paying in local currency but they use the interbank rate when we are paying in forex. Is there a way you can save us from such evil practices?” asked the consumer.

But some supermarket chains have, of late, been gradually adjusting their prices downwards in response to the firming local currency as their suppliers, local manufacturers and importers, bring their prices down

The other concern raised by consumers was around the rejection of “defaced or torn” US dollar bills.

“Retailers and service providers are rejecting what they say are torn US dollar notes and where such notes are accepted, they carry a different value from ‘a clean note’,” said another resident.

The Herald established that some retailers who accept ‘torn’ or a defaced US$10, reduce that value to US$7.

Turning to the operations of cell phone and internet service providers, consumers called for the rollover of data and compensation of airtime and packages that they fail to use due to intermittent service.

“If we call these service providers to register our complaints, nobody answers and we are not given any assistance.

“They should also compensate use if we fail to access their services,” said Mr Tapiwa Mazambara.

Responding to the questions, an RBZ official called on consumers to take defaced or torn notes to banks where they can have them replaced with better ones.

“Overall, you also have a right to deny torn notes from retailers should they offer you those as change and if you possess one, take it to the bank where it can be replaced,” the official said.

A consumer protection officer with the CCZ, Mr Tapiwa Mombeshora said consumers should continue to fight for their rights.

“Consumers have a role and responsibility to play in the enforcement of those rights. The consumers raised issues to do with the displaying of prices, and it is them that will make sure that these issues are addressed,” he said.

Potraz consumer affairs manager, Mr Phibion Chaibva, also said consumers should continue to voice their concerns.