Consultations on draft Climate Change Management Bill underway

Mr Washington Zhakata, director climate change management department in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife speaking during the stakeholders engagement and consultations on the Draft Climate Change Management Bill held in Marondera, Mashonaland East province

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Government, through the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, has started stakeholders’ engagement on the draft Climate Change Management Bill in Marondera.



Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, director in the Department of Climate Change Management, Mr Washington Zhakata said the deliberations are key in finding solutions to the effects of climate change.

“By coming together, we exemplify the power of collective action and demonstrate our unwavering dedication to securing a climate-resilient and sustainable future for our beloved nation, Zimbabwe.

“Today, we have gathered here with a shared purpose and a common goal, to address the pressing challenges born out of the climate crisis and chart a path towards a brighter future for us all.

“As you know, the climate crisis is changing the world with grave implications for the rights of both current and future generations. Therefore this provincial stakeholder engagement serves as a platform for collaboration, dialogue and collective action as we tackle the climate crisis,” said Dr Nyoni.

