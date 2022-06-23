Consultations on Chegutu Smart City model on course

Chegutu Municipality staff working on the project to bring running water to Ward 8 residents

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE chairperson of the joint committee on Risboro Farm development and Chegutu Rural District Council chairman, Cllr Tatenda Gwinji, who described recent invasion attempts on the farm as derailing progress has hinted at plans for the model’s consultations.

The farm measuring 1 176 hectares was handed over to Chegutu RDC and Chegutu Municipality by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works towards the expansion and development of Chegutu into a Smart City.

“The joint committee is expected to have consultations with all stakeholders to gather opinions and contributions.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that our community is being misled to invade council land which has been designated for the development of a new town.

“The development will answer to the demand for housing in Chegutu as the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has noted on several occasions that we as local authorities need to build modern housing infrastructure adopting the Smart City Concept,” he said.

“The joint committee is upbeat and ready for the task that is ahead of them as we tape from Vision 2030, formulated by President Mnangagwa, which seeks to provide decent housing to our community.”

Thousands of land seekers recently thronged the farm at the outskirts of the town where pegging of residential stands into various sizes was being done by invaders using hoes.

The invaders claimed that the two councils were taking long to address the housing waiting list backlog against the backdrop of underhand dealings.

But, Chegutu Municipality spokesperson, Mr Brian Nkiwane said the council was releasing land to residents openly while at the same time issuing stands that are serviced.

The council is currently overwhelmed by the task to normalise Phase Four housing units that do not have proper water and sewer reticulation system.