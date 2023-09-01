  • Today Thu, 31 Aug 2023

Consulate engages SA over Joburg fire

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Zimbabwe’s Consulate in Johannesburg is engaging the local police to check if there were any Zimbabweans among the over 70 people killed by a fire which started in the early hours of yesterday in South Africa’s commercial capital.

The fire broke out in one of the buildings in the city and indications so far are that 73 people died, while 43 were injured.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi said: “The Consulate in Johannesburg is in contact with the police. More information is expected at a later stage.”

City of Johannesburg spokesperson, Ms Colleen Makhubele, told the media that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

It is reported that the inferno started at around 1.30am.

Scores of people have since been evacuated from the building, and the emergency services are still carrying out a search and recovery operation.

/
