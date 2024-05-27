Construction of Mutawatawa Magistrate Court nears completion

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The construction of the Mutawatawa Magistrates Court at Mutawatawa Business Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District is almost complete as the Second Republic works towards improving access to the justice delivery system.

The structure is now complete and all that remains outstanding are the window and door fittings, as well as some plumbing and electricity connections.

The completion of the Magistrate Court will bring relief to Government employees who are currently housed at the Mutawatawa Government complex.

Judicial Services Commission (JSC) spokesperson, Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said the project is part of JSC’s drive to promote access to justice.

“Our main court structure is almost complete and we are now working on the door fittings, electrical fittings, painting, tiling and ceiling installation,” he said.

“The new court will not only enhance the efficiency of legal proceedings but also prioritise the comfort and convenience of those seeking justice. The project is part of JSC’s drive to promote access to justice for all.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the community for their patience and support throughout the construction phase. We understand that it has been a period of disruption and we sincerely appreciate the cooperation of all those who have been impacted.

“As we approach the final stages of this transformative project, we are filled with anticipation for the official opening of the new court. We will update the nation on the opening dates once we complete the outstanding work,” Mr Nemukuyu said.

District Development Coordinator for UMP, Mr Douglas Hungwa commended Government for all the other projects being implemented across UMP.