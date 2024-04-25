  • Today Thu, 25 Apr 2024

Construction of Kunzvi water treatment plant and pipeline commences

Blessings Chidakwa
Herald Reporter

Perennial water woes bedevilling Harare will soon be a thing of the past as the clearing of land for the laying of a pipeline from Kunzvi Dam has commenced, with 18 kilometres cleared as of today.Excavation for the Kunzvi water treatment plant is also ongoing.
Government is working relentlessly to ensure the completion of Kunzvi Dam, which is expected to be the panacea to the water woes in Harare and surrounding areas.

The Herald visited the area being cleared for the pipeline – from Kunzvi Dam up to Arcturus Mine at an area commonly known as kwaProton.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority contracted Redan Zimbabwe to clear the area.

Zinwa Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the project is going on smoothly.

“Dam construction is at 48 percent while the pipeline project is at 9 percent,” she said.

