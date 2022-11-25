Construction of Hwedza Govt complex nears completion

Victor Maphosa In Hwedza

Construction of new Government offices in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province is now 98 percent complete and are expected to be opened in the first quarter of 2023.

The building will house all Government departments at district level, who had their offices scattered at Hwedza Centre.

Besides building the new complex, Government is also building the district civil registry offices in Hwedza, with the structure almost complete, except for the ablution facilities which the contractor is working on.

Today, director for High Flagship Infrastructural Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Madzimure who was on a tour of Government and other high impact projects in Mashonaland East Province, commended the construction progress in Hwedza.

“There is a lot of progress on the construction of the Government composite block and the registrar general’s offices here in Hwedza. Government is doing all it can to make sure people access basic services closer to them especially in the rural areas.

“People in Hwedza will soon access passports nearby and I want to commend the Second Republic for making sure that important projects that have been stalled are being completed.”