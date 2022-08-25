Construction of high impact dams progressing well

Sikhumbuzo Moyo Bulawayo Bureau

CONSTRUCTION of the high impact dams budgeted at US$1,1 billion across the country is progressing well with the flagship dam, Gwayi-Shangani, now 68 percent complete while Ziminya Dam in Nkayi is at eight percent and Tuli Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South at 33 percent.

The Government, through the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), is building 12 high impact dams in line with the Second Republic’s vision to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Ziminya Dam is being built at a cost of US$133 million and according to Zinwa which the Government has given a new mandate to drive the realisation of a water secure, climate and drought-proof nation, construction of the coffer-dam is 65 percent complete and foundation clearance 95 percent while the road leading to the dam site is 65 percent complete.

A coffer-dam is a structure that keeps water away from a work area allowing construction crews to use their equipment and materials on dry land with better precision.

Tuli Manyange in Matabeleland South will cost US$88 million when complete.

For Lake Gwayi-Shangani, Government budgeted US$289 million towards the whole project which includes dam construction and laying of the 252km pipeline to Bulawayo.

The dam height now stands at 31 metres with a maximum height of 72 metres.

Zinwa said 140km have been cleared for the pipeline while 9km have since been excavated with pipeline trenching in progress. The new dams will also have hydro power stations in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of rural industrialisation as the nation targets food self-sufficiency.

Although most of these hydro schemes are small, the electricity generated will provide power to nearby rural communities while also powering irrigation pumps when the lakes fill.

“The water infrastructure projects that are being carried out will benefit both urban and rural areas. Dams such as Bindura, Chivhu, Semwa, Ziminya, Gwayi-Shangani and Kunzwi will go a long way in resolving water supply challenges in cities and local authorities such as Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Chivhu, Nkayi and Rushinga. The dams will also supply irrigation water for identified beneficiary communities,” said the Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, in response to questions.

She said upon completion, Ziminya dam will open the path for the growth and expansion of Nkayi as a district through the opening up of 1 250 hectares of irrigated land, fisheries and orchards which will also naturally lead to the creation of employment for the locals. This resonates very well with the leaving no one and no place behind philosophy.

“The Ziminya Dam project entails the construction of the two million cubic meter dam, the construction of Nkayi Water Treatment Plant and the establishment of an irrigation scheme. Its completion will open the path for the growth and expansion of Nkayi as well as the opening up of 1 250 hectares of irrigated land in the area. This will go a long way in the transformation of livelihoods in Nkayi and also in the improvement of food security for the surrounding communities,” said Mrs Munyonga.

Treasury is funding the high impact dams project through the Public Sector Investment Programme. The Government has put infrastructure development at the top of its agenda.

President Mnangagwa’s vision has seen projects that have seemingly been a mere pipe dream being resuscitated.

Ziminya Dam construction was mooted 24 years ago in 1998, but nothing had been done until new contracts were awarded last year with teams moving to the ground this year.

Tuli Manyange was mooted in 1995 while Lake Gwayi-Shangani was mooted in 1912 with brief construction work starting in 2003 before it stalled again until 2018.

Government intends finishing the dam next year.