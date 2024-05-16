Construction of Chitepo School of Ideology complete

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday said the construction of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is complete.

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF has completed the construction of the million-dollar state-of-the-art Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters at the south-east corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street.

President Mnangagwa who is the brains behind the construction of the ideological school is expected to officially open it at a date to be advised.

The three-floor building will have six classrooms with a carrying capacity of 360 students per enrolment. There is a canteen and an information technology centre. The enrolment is open to anyone willing to go through the school’s courses.

It is aimed at preparing a basic orientation course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society “leaving no one and no place behind”.

“The ideological school will be commissioned very soon, its ready for occupation and are only waiting for guidance from our principals.

“I visited the school with my colleagues in the Politburo to see whether it is ready.

“We are satisfied that it is ready for occupation. We are waiting for guidance from the First Secretary of the party. Because of the importance of the school, we hope President Mnangagwa will bless it. It’s his vision.’’

Dr Mpofu said the Schools of Ideology, as espoused by former Liberation Movements, are a continuation of conscientisation of the people.

“We recall during the war of liberation we used have lectures from the Soviet Union, now Russia, China, Cuba and other progressive countries from the East which actually were big and a very necessary tool to rejuvenate morale for comrades.

“We have continued with the process even after independence where parties that went through the liberation struggle continue to inculcate the spirit of revolution in the youth and the population at large,” said Dr Mpofu.

The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania is the headquarters of all former Liberation Movements in Southern Africa.

“We have in the region, the Nyerere School of Leadership in Tanzania, which incorporates all the former Frontline States now known as the former Liberation Movements, OR Tambo School of Leadership an educational institution established by the African National Congress to build its ideological, intellectual and organisational capacity, Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Zimbabwe. Angola, Namibia and Mozambique have their own ideological schools,” he said.

The idea of schools of ideology has served a lot in terms of articulating the political parties’ ideologies.