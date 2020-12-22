Construction firm scores big

Mr Mudekwa (right) and his team after winning an award during the Megafest Business Awards held last week

Business Reporter

Award-winning housing and property development firm, Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa (EMHA), is making strides in foreign projects despite setbacks caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, a company official has said.

EMHA’s desire is to provide decent accommodation for low and middle income earners in the country and Africa at large.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently held annual Megafest Business Awards, where EMHA scooped two prestigious accolades, the company’s chief operations director Mr Nicholas Mudekwa, said fresh deals were coming their way.

Of note, Mr Mudekwa said, was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed beginning of this month with the management of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP).

“Covid-19 has slowed down business due to various restrictions put in place by governments to curb its spread.

“However, we are fortunate that we have offices in a number of countries, which has made it easy for us to manage and maintain momentum in projects that are outside our borders,” said Mr Mudekwa.

“On December 4, this year, we signed a MoU with Sierra Leone Police at the Freetown headquarters, which paved way for us to begin construction work in the expansion of police barracks for serving personnel. We are also constructing houses for retired police officers.”

According to a top SLP official, “the project marks the commencement of the liberation of junior police officers from the shackle of housing crisis they had been struggling with over the decades”.

Besides the SLP deal, EMHA was already undertaking construction work that includes houses, schools, clinics and shopping malls in Sierra Leone.

Furthermore, they have a footprint in Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania and Zanzibar where they have multi-million dollar projects running.

Back home, the company is developing properties for more than 10 000 home seekers throughout the country.

Among people that have benefited from their home equity loan system are street vendors, farm workers, civil servants, public transport and truck drivers.

The tremendous success of the local and foreign projects resulted in EMHA winning an award as one of the top 10 best companies in the country at the Megafest Business Awards.

The company’s chairman Engineer Harrison Marange was also honoured as one of the runners-up in the Outstanding Businessman of the Year category.

Organisers of the awards said part of their focus in coming up with nominees and eventual winners was on identifying businesses and leaders that have come up with innovative ways to keep their operations afloat despite challenges created by Covid-19.

“It is encouraging to note that we have people that are monitoring and appreciating the strides we are making in our operations.

“The awards we have just received are a clear endorsement of the good work that we are doing, and we will continue pushing for excellency,” said Mr Mudekwa.