Construction firm warns of increase in smash and grab crimes

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

LEADING construction company, Masimba Holdings Limited, has warned the public of an increase in night mugging and smash and grab crimes in Harare.

In a letter dated May 8, 2024 written to employees, Masimba loss control manager, Mr Thembekile Ngugu said the criminals are not only targeting drivers but pedestrians as well.

“This memo serves to inform you that there has been a marked increase in night mugging and smash and grab crimes in and around Harare,” he said.

“The criminals are not only targeting vehicle drivers but pedestrians as well. Smash and grab crimes are generally perpetrated at traffic lights-controlled intersections, all roundabouts where traffic slows down or comes to a complete stop and parking lots in shopping centres around Harare.”

Mr Ngugu said the most common identified hotspots were all intersections along Harare Drive, corners of Churchill and Borrowdale Road, Churchill and Second Street Extension, King George and Lomagundi Road, Quendon and West Road, Coventry and Rekai Tangwena Road, Rotten Row and Mbare Road and the Lyton Road Filter into Rotten Row.

He said all intersections along Rotten Row, from Josiah Tongogara up to Chitungwiza Road (including the Mupedzanhamo area), corner Chiremba Road and Glenara, corner Limpopo Road and Gleneagles, Limpopo Road from Gleneagles stretching up to Coventry Road (especially the railroad and Lyton Road underpass), all roundabouts (Kuwadzana, Highglen, Masasa, etc), Willowvale industrial area are also identified hotspots due to reduced human traffic at night.

Mr Ngugu said other spots include Avondale shopping centre, Chisipte shopping centre, Sam Levy’s Village shopping centre, Westgate shopping centre, High Glen shopping centre, Machipisa shopping centre and Madokero shopping centre.

“The list above is by no means exhaustive and thus we are all simply implored to be careful as we drive or walk around, especially at night,” he said.

“The golden rule on how to avoid getting into these very uncomfortable situations and stay safe is simply to avoid driving and being outdoors at night, unless there is an emergency.

“In view of this, we advise those of us who sometimes stay late at work, even when it is not necessary, to consider carrying whatever residual work there will be home and finishing it off from there,” he said.