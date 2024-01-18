Conservation of wild plants, strategy to boost food security

Ashton Mutyavaviri

IN response to a changing climate, experts have called on communities to conserve and use wild plants sustainably as a way of boosting food security and improve the nutritional balance.

In a recent X (formerly twitter) post, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) confirmed that wild plants were found in many products that communities use daily but often not sourced or used sustainably, which threatens plant conservation efforts and food security of those who harvest them.

“Plant blindness or the tendency to not value wild plants in the environment threatens all efforts to promote conservation and sustainable use,” reads the post.

FAO said millions of people were reliant on wild plants for their livelihoods and food security, which they transform from food to cosmetic products, medicines to health supplements.

“Wild-harvested plants are everywhere. If harvested, sourced and used sustainably these plant ingredients can support broader conservation efforts and improve the livelihoods of some of the world`s most marginalised people,” the post added.

FAO urged communities to get informed on plant use, including vulnerable species, explore and understand which wild-harvested ingredients are in your products.

Added the post: “Consider buying certified products, celebrate and promote products that use wild plant ingredients.”

By embracing the potential of wild plant species, communities could forge a more sustainable and food-secure future, FAO explained.

The conservation and utilisation of wild plants provide a pathway to enhance food security, reduce reliance on a limited number of crops, and build resilience in the face of climate change and other challenges.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Transfer Africa (KTA) chief executive officer Dr Charles Dhewa said consumers were increasingly seeking out production systems that are more biodiversity-friendly than industrialised agriculture.

“Zimbabwe is blessed with an exceptional abundance of natural biodiversity whose potential contribution to the national economy has historically been ignored. The growing global

consumer interest in sustainably produced indigenous natural plant products is coming to the fore,” said Dr Dhewa.

He added that natural products have greater health benefits as well as reduce exposure to harmful agro-chemicals.

Dr Dhewa explained: “It is one of the ways of climate-proofing the food systems, as we moved away from depending too much on farmed crops whose production is being increasingly threatened by climate change. Indigenous fruits are well-adapted to the local environments and require minimal inputs such as water and pesticides.”

Furthermore, the conservation of indigenous fruit species helps protect genetic diversity, preserve valuable genetic resources for future generations and contributes to maintaining a balanced ecosystem and mitigating the effects of climate change, observed Dr Dhewa.

Among the wild plants being sold on the market are matohwe, nyii, mawuyu, mushroom, tsubvu, mazhanje, matamba, masawu and mapfura among others.