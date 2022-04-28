Connie Ferguson to rock Harare

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of South African actress Connie Ferguson’s tour of Zimbabwe have said preparations for the three-day event are at an advanced stage.

Ferguson, who is arriving in the country next Friday, is being hosted by Nedbank Zimbabwe in partnership with Zodwa Foundation. Ahe will have a series of events where she is expected to meet her fans.

“The Queen” actress will be visiting during the Mother’s Day weekend dubbed “Women in Business Luncheon”.

There will be dinner at Meikles Hotel on May 6 followed by the luncheon at The Venue in Avondale the next day.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night where the organisers announced their partnership and itinerary, Nedbank Zimbabwe marketing and communication officer, Mary-Anne Kwidini, said they were happy to bring the actress and entrepreneur to Zimbabwe.

“We have just come out of women’s month and we get to celebrate women once again on Mother’s Day because we can never celebrate women enough,” she said. “Women are a formidable force in our society and everything truly begins with mothers.

“The role of mothers has grown overtime where they are no longer confined to the home. We now have women who are leading corporations, who are starting business and creating employment, who are in the diplomatic call, in ministry, in Government positions and yet women continue to play the most important role in the moral fibre of our communities, spiritual guidance, nurturing their children and fending for their families.”

Kwidini said the luncheon at The Venue was centred on women in business and empowerment.

“Tickets have already started selling and they are limited. This is where the actress will have an empowerment session from business to film. The stage is already set and it is time for us to go beyond Zimbabwe and expand our leadership to Africa and beyond.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be inspired, to learn, to grow and to aspire to become a formidable force within your own sphere of influence.”

Businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla of the Zodwa Foundation said she was hosting a welcome dinner for Ferguson.

“On Friday (next week), there will be a meet and greet at Meikles with the actress,” she said.

“The event is a glitz and glamour and guests are expected to dress the part. There will also be entertainment. We will share the details during the week on who is going to be hosting the dinner (masterof ceremony) and the performers.

“It is also a great opportunity for lucky fans to meet the celebrity. It is her first time in the country and we hope to give her the best.”

Mkandla said on Sunday after the business summit, they planned a Zumba session with Ferguson.