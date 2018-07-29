JUST IN:Congratulations to whoever will win – Mugabe

The Herald

Former president Robert Mugabe has said he will congratulate whichever party wins in tomorrow’s harmonised election and that all should accept the outcome.

Mr Mugabe who addressed a press conference today at his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, also said he hopes whoever wins “brings us back to constitutionality.” Mr Mugabe resigned in November 2017 in the midst of a parliamentary impeachment process following a motion moved by Senator Monica Mutsvangwa (Zanu-Pf) and seconded by Honourable James Maridadi (MDCT).

