Congolese musician Tshala Muana is dead

The Congolese fraternity is mourning the death of renowned singer Tshala Muana.

Muana breathed her last on Saturday morning, December, 10.

According to Congo news sources, Muana died in Kinshasa.

She died at the age of 64.

Her spouse Claude Mashala confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

“In the early hours of this morning, the good Lord made the decision to take over the national Mamu Tshala Muana. May the good God be glorified for all the good times she has given us on this earth. Farewell Mamu,” he posted.

Mashala did not give details on the cause of her death.

The late Muana is known for several hit songs across the continent.

Her Karibou Yangu song is one of the most popular compositions that has earned her admiration across the world. – The Star