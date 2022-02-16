Condolences pour in for slain ex-Warrior Yohane

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CONDOLENCES continued to pour in from the football fraternity following the death of former Zimbabwe international footballer Charles Yohane in a carjacking shooting incident in South Africa.

Yohane, who had settled in South Africa for over two decades, was shot dead by armed carjackers. He was 48-years-old.

Zimbabweans at home and abroad reacted with shock when the tragic news started filtering in on Tuesday evening. The social media was awash with messages of comfort.

Details about the funeral arrangements are still sketchy but mourners are gathered at house number 30 Makiyoni Street in National, Mbare.

China-based former Zimbabwe youth international, Walter Musanhu, who grew up in Mbare neigbourhood idolising the likes of Yohane, said he was still finding it hard to come to terms with the tragedy.

“I’m still low. I didn’t even go for my training, I’m still in shock and speechless. He was one of my role models, very humble and determined. We have lost a legend. He left a legacy in Mbare and for the Zimbabwe football fraternity. May he Rest in Peace,” said Musanhu.

Mbare-born football legend Japhet Mparutsa said Yohane’s death was heartbreaking.

“Heartbreaking news – Charles Yohane is no more. My heart is with his family and the football family at large. May they stay strong and may His Soul Rest in Peace!!” he said through the Japhet “Short Cat” Mparutsa Foundation.

Yohane played for Fire Batteries and was part of the all-conquering CAPS United squad of 1996. He moves to South Africa where he played for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and AK FC.

He was capped 23 times with the Warriors during the late 1990s and 2000s. Yohane was part of the trailblazing group of Warriors that represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2004 in Tunisia. He returned for the 2006 edition held in Egypt.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organising secretary Chris “Romario” Musekiwa reminisced about the good old days when Yohane was at his peak.

“Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association have learnt with great shock and sadness on the tragic death of former Bidvest Wits captain and Zimbabwe football legend Charles Yohane.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, relatives and the entire football fraternity.

“May we all find comfort and relief in the Lord during this difficult time. We have indeed lost a true football legend who shone for both club and country and was famed for his cultured left foot.

“An epitome of talent and skill what a fine gentleman on and off the pitch. The legendary Charles Yohane was part of the Warriors squad which made a historic maiden appearance at AFCON finals in Tunisia 2004.

“As fans we will give our departed legend a befitting send off he deserves. May his departed dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said Musekiwa.

The former CAPS United defender was reportedly working part time as a driver in South Africa following the collapse of South African club Bidvest Wits, where he worked as a development coach.

Former Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini was emotional in his message on his social media platforms.

“This is devastating, someone father, brother, friend just gone like that. RIP Charles Yohane hope the perpetrators will get caught and face the music, Sad day for football fraternity,” said Tapuwa Kapini.

More condolence messages continued to flood the social media spaces.

Richard Sande – “Very sad indeed. He served CAPS United and Warriors well. Rest in peace Warrior.”

Bryn Shepherd Zhuwaoh Kusikwenyu – “RIP Charles…I still have memories of a goal that you scored against Swaziland paCOSAFA a long range…rest in peace.”

Brian Muziringa – “May the soul of Charles Yohane rest in peace. On personal note, he doesn’t deserve to die in such violent manner, & those hijackers have robbed underprivileged soccer youths possible prospect i.e from tolerance & generosity of giving them rare opportunity to try their luck in soccer. Thank you for giving some youths in my community to join your soccer academy training @ Wits University infrastructure without trials, unfortunately logistics costs delayed them to join. Hopefully, your colleagues will keep pursuing your vision and dream homeboy. Honestly, you were one of many from Mbare, National, including Mike Maringa (Faldo), Gilbert Gidza (Gilbert Mushangazhike), Innocent Chikoya, Japhet Mparutsa, (Short Cat), Ian Gorowa (Dibango) our community members among many, fine & disciplined export soccer legends who plied their trade in South Africa & inspired the entire country of possibilities from fulfilled dreams rising against all odds!”

Stanley Kwenda – “Sad to hear of the death of former Warriors left back Charles Yohane. He was a fabulous footballer. Trusted left back and easy on the eye. He was part of the trailblazing 1996 CAPS United side though he did not finish the season as he was bought by Amazulu mid-season.”