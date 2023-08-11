Condolences pour in for hero Tomana

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Ambassador Johannes Tomana, who has since been declared a national hero.

Ambassador Tomana died on Sunday morning at his rural home in Honde Valley, Manicaland Province.

He was 55.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava yesterday said: “It was with deep sorrow and sadness that we learnt of the demise of our national hero, Ambassador Tomana, at his rural home in Honde Valley, Manicaland Province.

“In recognition of his unflinching patriotism and sterling service to the motherland, His Excellency the President appointed him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo, in September 2020.

“Ambassador Tomana’s affable character, sharp legal mind and intellect stood him in good stead as he undertook the mandate assigned to him, that of strengthening and deepening bilateral ties with the Government and people of the DRC.

“To this end, his contribution to the Second Republic’s foreign policy stance of engagement, re-engagement and re-affirmation will be solely missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace! Go well son of the soil. Zororai murugare, our national hero Ambassador Tomana.”

Ambassador Tomana, who was patron of the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust (ZAST) in recognition of his resolute fight against the unjust embargo imposed on Harare by the West, has also been mourned by the organisation he led.

In a statement, ZAST described Ambassador Tomana as a great visionary whose mentorship contributed immensely to the Trust.

“Ambassador Tomana stood firm against the illegal sanctions till his last day and he did not depart from his values of patriotism.

“Over the years, our late patron was a source of direction, encouragement and hope. Not only did he guide us in lobbying for the removal of sanctions, but also in taking a stance to promote patriotism, hard work and resilience amongst our people,” said ZAST.

“As a matter of fact, it was at the advice of the patron that ZAST fought the sanctions battle from the legal front by petitioning the Parliament of Zimbabwe to consider and pass relevant legislation that inculcates patriotism by criminalising the practice of calling for the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe and the law has since been gazetted as an amendment to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. We owe this milestone to our patron.”

Ambassador Tomana was born on September 9, 1967.