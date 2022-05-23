Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honorable Senator Monica Mutsvangwa joins His Excellency, President Dr. E.D Mnangagwa and the nation at large in mourning the passing on of Chief Mabhikwa, born Vusumuzi. N. Khumalo on the 24th of September 1992 in Lupane District, Matebeleland North Province.

Chief Mabhikwa died on the 22nd of May 2022 at St Luke’s Hospital after being involved in a head on collision with a haulage truck along Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway around 10pm. He was among the crop of patriotic young generation who became a Chief at a tender age of 19 in 2012 and a member of the Council of Chiefs. After completing Ordinary level at Fatima High School in 2008, young Vusumuzi attended Masmore College in 2009 and graduated with a Certificate in ICDL (International Computer Driver’s License).

He later on attained a Diploma in ICT (Information Communication Technology) at Boston City College in South Africa in the year 2012. He became a Board member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in 2019 and served diligently. May work colleagues, friends and the Khumalo family be comforted and take solace as we mourn with them on the untimely departure of a workmate, friend and brother. Chief Mabhikwa will always be remembered. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace