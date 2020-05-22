Breaking News
COVID-19: Cases rise to 48

COVID-19: Cases rise to 48

Two more people have tested positive to Covid- 19 bring the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 48.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Concourt begins new era

22 May, 2020 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Concourt begins new era Chief Justice Luke Malaba

The Herald

Herald Reporter
The Constitutional and Supreme Courts will today be separated for the first time in the history of the country’s Judiciary.

In terms of the Constitution, judges of the Supreme Court have sat as the Constitutional Court to hear constitutional matters during the past seven years, but from today the two courts will have different judges and separate chambers.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is expected to preside over the ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

The event will be witnessed by some judges from the region, members of the legal fraternity, judiciary, diplomatic corps and high-ranking Government officials.

The development is in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

The separation of the two courts is expected to ease the workload and allow constitutional matters to be dealt with by judges dedicated for these duties without other cases to manage.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting