Concentrate on school work: First Lady

Elita Chikwati and Victor Maposa

THE First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has encouraged pupils to be focused on their studies and to stay away from drugs as they destroy their future.

She made the call yesterday during the meet-the-learners programme at Murewa High School. The function was attended by pupils and students from Mashonaland East districts; Murewa, Seke, Chikomba, Goromonzi, Mudzi, Mutoko, Wedza, Marondera and Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe.

Also present were Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango, Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana, Members of Parliament and senior Government officials.

The First Lady said she was meeting learners to establish the challenges they were facing. She expressed concern over child marriages, drug abuse and abuse of social media.

“I am meeting learners so that I can know the real issues affecting them and hear from them what they think can be done to solve their challenges. Learners are affected by child marriages, drugs and this is getting out of hand. We are having 15-year-old mothers,” she said.

The First Lady urged girls to concentrate on their studies and not to rush into marriage.

“Girls should not be duped by blessers. Concentrate on your work and this will help your family, neighbour, community and nation,” she said. “I urge you students to pay maximum concentration on your studies and desist from destructive behaviours, which include drug abuse, alcohol and indiscipline. You must never involve yourselves with anything that will make you lose focus of your studies,” she said. She corrected the misconception among youths that Government had legalised smoking of marijuana (mbanje).

“You are still young and you should pay attention to details.

“You are not allowed to smoke mbanje. Government never legalised the smoking of mbanje.

“Government legalised the production of industrial and medicinal hemp.”

Industrial hemp is meant for manufacturing textile and medicines.