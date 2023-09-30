‘Complete digging planting holes by October 31 to access inputs’

Agriculture Reporter

ONLY farmers who would have completed potholing three plots by October 31 will have access to Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs, the Government has warned.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera revealed this during a recent media luncheon held in Harare.

Dr Basera said smallholder farmers must have three plots potholed by October 31 for them to qualify to receive inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Inputs Scheme.

His announcement comes, as farmers across the country are seized with preparing for the 2023/24 cropping season that traditionally starts in October.

Each household must have three plots, one for food and others for surplus, he added.

“We need to climate-proof the agriculture sector. Every farmer must adapt to climate smart agriculture to improve their livelihoods and boost the country’s food security,” said Dr Basera.

In line with the Government’s policy of climate-proofing the agriculture sector, Zimbabwe Famers Union (ZFU) Executive Director Mr Paul Zakariya also urged farmers to adopt conservation farming techniques that optimise land use and improve resilience to climate change.

“Land preparation starts soon after harvesting. Those who are starting now must do it quickly if they want to qualify for the Presidential Inputs Scheme,” said Mr Zakariya.

Farmers should have three plots potholed by now and must have gathered enough mulch too, he added.

“I was in Guruve’s Ward 13 where there was a field day on land preparations. It is evident that land preparations are going well in different parts of the country. Some farmers have already completed their land preparations,” he said.

Mr Zakaria said farmers are educated on the importance of not burning grass.

“They must be aware of the dangers fires pose. If they encounter grass burning, they must put out the fire and harvest the grass for mulching,” he said.

Mr Zakariya outlined plans to provide comprehensive assistance to farmers in preparing their land for the upcoming agricultural season. This support will include training sessions on conservation farming techniques and guidance on effective land management.

“We are present in all wards, districts and provinces. We have three to four demonstration sites in every ward of the country. We do trainings, coordinate field days, do awareness campaigns to equip farmers with knowledge on conservation agriculture practices,” Mr Zakariya added.

We seek to create a sustainable farming ecosystem that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change and other factors bedevilling the agriculture industry, he said.