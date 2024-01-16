Company director up for US$28 000 fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A company and its director who had been engaged by a real estate to do marketing on their behalf was brought before Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday after he allegedly defrauded it US$28 000 by selling its stands illegally.

The first accused is Kudamp Investments, represented by Mpilo Mathuthu, and the second is Mathuthu (29), one of the directors of Kudamp Investments, trading as Future Properties.

He appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application today.

The complainant is High Range Resourses Pvt Ltd represented by Dunia Shahari.

The State alleged that sometime in June 2023, Mathuthu approached Shahari seeking approval to market Shahari’s residential stands which are called Boronica Chiedza Park in Manyame-Beatrice, Makonde Heights in Chinhoyi and Victoria Range in Masvingo.

Mathuthu was given the mandate to market and was supposed to refer clients to the complainant and he would get a five percent commission.

Mathuthu started marketing the stands using the company name Kudamp Investments, indicating that the clients would buy stands by paying monthly instalments through him.

The unsuspecting clients responded to the advertisements and approached Mathuthu for payments.

The court heard that on January 9, a client only identified as Chinamasa, who had responded to Mathuthu’s advertisement and made payments, approached the complainant’s office intending to have an agreement of sale.

Chinamasa produced the receipts in the name of Kudamp Investments as proof of payment.

This is when the complainant learnt that Mathuthu was selling residential stands contrary to the mandate of marketing only.

Preliminary investigations instituted revealed that Mathuthu had sold 31 residential stands in Boronia Chiedza Park and pocketed several monthly contributions amounting to US$28 722.

Exhibits in the form of receipt books and files of offer and acceptance of purchase by Mathuthu were recovered from his office.