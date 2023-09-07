Company director up for theft of trust property

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Managing Director of New Aviation Company has appeared in court on allegations of selling his boss’s Toyota Land Cruiser without his consent and diverting the money to his own use.

Ronald Masimba Nyandoro (46) was facing theft of trust property when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The complainant in this case is James Patrick Landon.

Nyandoro and Landon have been friends since childhood.

On an unknown date, but in the month of November 2022, Nyandoro approached Landon asking for a motor vehicle to use temporarily since his vehicle had broken down. It is alleged that Landon gave his Toyota Land Cruiser to Nyandoro on the terms that he will temporarily use the vehicle and return it upon demand.

On April 27, 2023, Landon asked Nyandoro to return his vehicle but he failed to do so.

The court heard that Landon further asked for his vehicle for several times from the accused, but he again failed to do so.

On June 6, 2023, Landon met Nyandoro at Borrowdale Brooke Club.

It is the State’s case that Nyandoro then told Landon that he had found some Australian buyers who were interested in buying the vehicle for US$23000. The court heard that Landon then authorised Nyandoro to sell the vehicle on his behalf to the said potential buyers.

On June 22, 2023, Nyandoro told the complainant that they were to meet at Borrowdale Brooke stating that the Australian potential buyers wanted to see him urgently before buying the vehicle. The complainant went to Borrowdale Brooke Club, but Nyandoro and the Australian potential buyers never showed up. It is the State’s case that the complainant lost faith in Nyandoro’s promises, which prompted him to demand his vehicle back.

Nyandoro allegedly started claiming that the complainant owed him an unspecified sum of money and as such he would not give him back his vehicle.

On July 20, 2023, complainant discovered that his motor vehicle was being offered for sale on Facebook by Kirk Woest of house number 49 Pringle road Mandara, Harare.

He made an effort to recover his motor vehicle from Kirk Woest but to no avail.

On August 17, 2023, complainant reported the matter to the police. The police acting on information received managed to recover complainant’s motor vehicle from Kirk Woest. Police investigations revealed that the accused person sold the aforesaid motor vehicle for US$16000-00 to Woest on July 18 2023.

Total value stolen is US$35000.