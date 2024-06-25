Company director loses US$340k to best friend

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The director of Drops-Tech Irrigation Company allegedly lost US$340 000 to his former best friend in a botched partnership deal.

Tatenda Guruva (30) last Friday appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, charged with fraud.

He was granted US$200 bail and will to return to court on August 23 for routine remand.

The complainant in this case is Blessing Mudambanuki (30). The two had been best friends since 2010.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje said in March 2023, Guruva approached Mudambanuki and told him that his company (Vegetas Brands) was contracted by Anotipa Enterprises, a subsidiary of Spar, to supply vegetables and fruits.”

Guruva allegedly told his friend that his business was not expanding well due to lack of funds to supply the required products.

He then asked Mudambanuki to inject funds into his company and promised that he would give him 30 percent of the profits every month.

Mudambanuki is said to have injected a total of US$340 000 in Vegetas Brands between March 2023 and December 2023.

However, Guruva became evasive and started giving Mudambanuki false information.

Guruva allegedly created fake proof of payment documents and e-mails purporting they were coming from Anotipa Enterprises.

He also showed Mudambanuki some conversations which he purported were from one of the client’s accountants.

In the conversation, Guruva purported that Anotipa Enterprises owed them US$800 000.

It is alleged that Mudambanuki later became suspicious and decided to approach Spar executives to find out what was going on.

He approached Anotipa Enterprises’ finance manager who supported the false and deceptive claims made by Guruva.

The offence only came to light when Mudambanuki approached the chief finance officer who then told him that they owed Vegetas Brands US$466 only.

Mudambanuki confronted Guruva and was given an unsatisfactory explanation.

He reported the matter to the police.