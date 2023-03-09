Company director in court for US$18k fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A local company director in customs consultancy recently appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing three counts of fraud in which he allegedly swindled US$18 000 meant for payment of duty for some vehicles.

Munyaradzi Hillary Murombedzi (41) Director of Customs Excellency appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

He was granted $100 000 bail and was also ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court, and to continue residing at the given address until the matter is finalised.

The matter was remanded to May 9.

The complainant, Director of Tendra Motors, operates a transport business.

The State alleged that sometime in April 2021, complainant bought three Toyota Coaster 2003 model buses from South Africa.

During the same month, complainant phoned Murombedzi requesting him to assist with pre-clearance of customs duty and was told to pay $1 725 000 which was equivalent to US$16 000 .

The complainant paid the amount in full and further gave Murombedzi US$1 050 cash to make a total of US$17 050.

During the same month, Murombedzi only paid customs duty of for one bus only amounting to US$5 000 at ZIMRA Beitbridge Border Post instead of three buses as agreed and converted US$11 000 to his own use.

On the second count, the State alleged that in October 2021, Murombedzi also lied to complainant that he was able to facilitate change of ownership of his Toyota Quantum from the previous owner into complainant’s name and he paid US$500 to facilitate that process.

On the third count, the complainant is a senior partner at Mangwiro Tandi Law firm.

The court heard that on August 5, last month, the complainant purchased a GMW motor vehicle Chassis through an Auction system at Pickales Auctions company based in Australia.

She then shipped the vehicle from Australia to Kariba Border Post and in January she engaged Murombedzi to assist her in assessment of customs duty after being referred to him by her uncle Rodrick Rukarwa.

However, on January 2023, Murombedzi asked her to US$7 039 but later advised he could do the payment on her behalf using a method called Pay-out where complainant would save US$539 hence she would pay US$6 500.

On February 8 last month, complainant gave Murombedzi US$6 500 and was promised to be given a receipt from ZIMRA by February 15 to enable her to collect her vehicle from ZIMRA Kariba Border Post but the receipt never came.

Both complainants filed police reports on March 3 leading to the arrest of Murombedzi.